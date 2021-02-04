Even the Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t ruin the Queens Chronicle’s 13th annual Holiday Photo Contest. True, it will delay winner Donna M. Van Blarcom of Astoria from enjoying her prize of free passes to a live performance in or around the city until such events resume. For now, Van Blarcom enjoys our kudos for her shot, top right, of a Nativity blanketed with snow at Corpus Christi Church in Woodside — with more secular holiday figures in the background.
As always, we received many quality entries.
Next to the Nativity is a photo by Rosemarie Italico of Ozone Park of her sister-in-law Kathee in the latter’s Howard Beach home.
At top left is Pauline Ruggiero’s photo of puppy Tucker cuddling up in his bed in Middle Village on a cold December day.
Below him is Buster walking through Charles Park in Howard Beach, Susan Hofmann behind him with the camera.
At left in the middle row is Michael McGevna creatively capturing his wife’s crochet creations in South Richmond Hill.
Ivy Hammer captured the Nativity outside Our Lady of the Angelus Church in Rego Park.
Nancy Stabile photographed Franco and Summer Pagano, 5-year-old twins in Howard Beach, as the season’s first snow was falling.
Annmarie Fable sent in an Elf on a Shelf, with mask, that belongs to her grandson Daniel Joseph Fable, 9, of Astoria.
Richard Melnick, Van Blarcom’s partner, got a nice view of St. Joseph’s Church in Astoria.
Above left is “Frosty the Snowman Reinterpreted,” built by Dilanur, Fatih and Cansu Akkas and shot by Steve Fisher in Middle Village.
Mary Krowicki of Howard Beach captured her grandchildren Julianna Saravo, 5, her sister, Angelia, 2; their cousin Przemek Dabrowski, 21 months; and Przemek’s mom, Jean Marie.
Carol Ann DeFino of Howard Beach photographed a snowy landscape.
Bob Giallanzo took a shot of his decorated house in Howard Beach.
We hope you enjoyed the photos as much as we did, and that you’ll send in your own for our 13th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest later this year.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
