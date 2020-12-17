The new Glendale Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a “Magical Holiday Fair” in outdoor tents at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale from Dec. 18 to 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The organization is planning to set up two heated tents decorated with a Christmas theme. Staff will be dressed as Santa’s elves to help everyone find what they are looking for.
Vendors’ tables will be supplied with items available for purchase.
“We ask you kindly to donate any small amount to help us put a smile on each child’s face as they take photos with Santa, as well as support a local artist by purchasing a small affordable gift for someone who’s near and dear to you,” a release said.
Interested vendors can contact Dorothy Stepnowska at (347) 499-4342 or email flowerpowercoffeehousenyc@gmail.com for rates and more information.
Only 10 people will be allowed into each tent at a time, everyone’s temperature will be checked at the entrance and everyone must wear a face mask at all times.
