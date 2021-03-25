The East River Kiwanis Club and Queens Chronicle held their second annual food drive last Saturday at C-Town Fresh Astoria Market, located at 31-18 24 Ave.
One thousand dollars worth of food was collected for Hour Children for Easter and Passover. Noor Hamdan, owner of C-Town, personally donated three gift certificates totaling $200 for the charity on top of that. Other participants and donors at the event included the National Small Business Chamber of Commerce, Martin’s Bread and Parkview Realty.
Standing together for charity here are Jonathan Barrientos of Martin’s Bread, left; Robert Noest and Todd Miranda of the NSBCC; Ree Brinn of the Queens Chronicle; Leonard Mancuso of the NSBCC; Anthony J. Pappas, club secretary of the East River Kiwanis; Jacklyn Negron-Pappas, the club’s president; and Hamdan.
