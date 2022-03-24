A sinkhole at the intersection of Cooper and Metropolitan avenues went from troublesome to dangerous last Friday, top, causing someone to place a traffic cone to divert drivers around it.
Over the weekend the city did repairs at the site on the Rego Park-Middle Village line in time for Monday morning rush hour, above.
Other sinkholes in the area that have required refilling on a regular basis include one on 65th Road in Rego Park just at the intersection with Woodhaven; and one in the right northbound travel lane on Woodhaven at 65th Drive.
— Michael Gannon
