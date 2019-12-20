Holden talks fire hydrants, homeless

FDNY companies Engine 286 and Ladder 135 have said some delayed response times occur because they can’t find fire hydrants in Glendale and Ridgewood that are blocked by parked cars.

So Councilmen Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan) sponsored Int. 1819, introduced last Tuesday, which would require the Department of Transportation to mark the location of each fire hydrant by painting a symbol in the middle of the street directly across from it.

Of the bill’s necessity, Holden said, “That’s really sad,” during last Wednesday’s Community Board 5 meeting but he added that most nights in his district people are parked where they shouldn’t be.

“This bill will make safety a priority,” he announced to the board.

The bill was referred to the Council’s Transportation Committee.

Holden also told CB 5 he had visited Creedmoor Psychiatric Center, something he called an “eye-opener.”

He decried how many empty buildings there were — but he has an idea on how to use them.

“There are buildings that are sitting there that are wonderful buildings, at least 10 very, very large buildings, that are just sitting there rotting away,” Holden said, adding, “Millions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted yearly there.”

Holden said homeless people could be given help with “nice facilities” there.

He touted Creedmoor’s transitional residence, with its supportive services and counseling to people with mental illness, saying there’s “great work” going on.

“Everyone gets their own room and they have a cafeteria and they have outside space,” the lawmaker said, adding, “You’re going to hear more about that from me.”