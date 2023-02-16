Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) is hosting an opportunity for his constituents to review and possibly reduce their property taxes in an outreach event at his district office in Maspeth from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Staff from the city Department of Finance will be on hand to help residents review and challenge their assessments; determine if people qualify for any exemptions; and answer questions people might have about property taxes and their assessments.
“Take advantage of this opportunity to learn how to save on your property taxes,” Holden said in a press release from his office on Monday. “See you there!”
The councilman’s district office is located at 58-38 69 St. Anyone with questions about accessibility for the event is asked to contact the office at (718) 366-3900, or by email at district30@council.gov.
Anyone in need of other accommodations in order to attend is asked to reach out to the district office at least three days in advance of the workshop.
