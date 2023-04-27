The New York City Department of Veterans’ Services will have a care coordinator on-site at the district office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) during business hours on May 3 and May 17 — both Wednesdays — to help veterans with a number of benefits and service issues.

They include:

• veterans’ benefits and claims;

• housing;

• financial assistance;

• SNAP food benefits;

• employment;

• legal assistance;

• mental health support;

• transportation;

• utility bills; and

• funerals and burials.

Holden serves as chairman of the Council’s Committee on Veterans. His district office is located at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth.

Further information may be obtained by calling Holden’s office at (718) 366-3900, or the DVS at (212) 416-5250. The DVS also can be followed on its website, nyc.gov/vets, or on social media at @nycveterans.

QueensChronicle.com