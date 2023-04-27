The New York City Department of Veterans’ Services will have a care coordinator on-site at the district office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) during business hours on May 3 and May 17 — both Wednesdays — to help veterans with a number of benefits and service issues.
They include:
• veterans’ benefits and claims;
• housing;
• financial assistance;
• SNAP food benefits;
• employment;
• legal assistance;
• mental health support;
• transportation;
• utility bills; and
• funerals and burials.
Holden serves as chairman of the Council’s Committee on Veterans. His district office is located at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth.
Further information may be obtained by calling Holden’s office at (718) 366-3900, or the DVS at (212) 416-5250. The DVS also can be followed on its website, nyc.gov/vets, or on social media at @nycveterans.
