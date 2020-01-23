Holden, DOT differ on correct signage

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) claims there are incorrect speed signs posted around two area schools but the city’s Department of Transportation says it’s the lawmaker who is mistaken.

The signs outside PS/IS 128 at 69-10 65 Drive and PS/IS 49 at 63-60 80 St. in Middle Village state the 20 mph speed limit is in effect between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Holden said that according to the 2019 state law expanding the use of school zone cameras, the reduced speed is in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

In a Jan. 14 Facebook post, he said he told the DOT in November “but the wrong signs are still posted today and could very well be posted in other areas of the city. This must be corrected ASAP before more people are wrongly ticketed!”

The agency said Holden is wrong. “The signs at these locations are correct,” the DOT said in an email to the Chronicle. “The Council member is conflating two different programs.”

The DOT said the locations Holden pointed out are part of the city’s School Slow Zone program, created more than 10 years ago. This allows for lower speed limits at school locations during school hours, in this case 20 mph from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

However, the city’s school zone speed camera program, authorized by the state Legislature in 2013 and subsequently expanded in 2014 and 2019, allows for local speed camera enforcement of whatever speed limit is in effect during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. “In areas with cameras where the speed limit changes during certain hours, the camera is capable of enforcing the different speed limits throughout the day. Areas with cameras will indicate that the location is photo enforced.”

Holden continued his questioning of the signage. “Based on the DOT’s response, motorists will be even more confused and become victims when they shouldn’t be,” he said in an email. “The agency’s convoluted interpretation of two different programs will leave motorists guessing as to whether or not they should disregard the signs or the cameras.

“The agency also admitted to me that they did not replace all of the signs yet after the state expanded the school camera program. We need some clarity from DOT for a change.”

The agency said the signs are appropriate.

“Whether he doesn’t understand that or whether he just doesn’t agree with it, it doesn’t matter,” a DOT official told the Chronicle. “I think it’s kind of misrepresenting it to constituents that there’s something being posted wrong here by DOT. That’s not the case at all.”

The official added, “There’s no evidence here or fact behind anything he’s saying.”

Holden didn’t respond by press time.