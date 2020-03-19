After a visit to the homeless shelter at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) told Community Board 5 that the facility looks more like “a minimum security jail.”
He visited the site March 6 with Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and representatives of Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and recalled the visit last Wednesday.
Holden saw a security station with a metal detector when he walked into the homeless shelter he has long criticized. He recalled walking upstairs and seeing another security station. He saw the dorms, which will have 10 people to a room.
“For the space they have, everything seems a little tight,” Holden said, who added that there are 23 men at the site. It is planned to house 200.
A walk to the other side of the floor found another security station complete with monitors and a guard. It was the same on the third floor, which also had meeting and conference rooms.
“I felt, this is not a place to live,” Holden said. “This looked more like a minimum security jail. That’s the feeling I got.”
The lawmaker added, “This is not a place to live or to stay or to feel comfortable. I understand that. But it doesn’t have to feel like a halfway house or a jail. And it does, folks. It does.”
Kathy Masi, chairwoman of CB 5’s Housing Services Committee, said she spoke with Nicholas Orluk, program director for Westhab, the shelter’s provider.
According to Masi, Orluk said the men have a “Queens history” and she asked him directly if they were coming from Rikers Island.
Orluk said that “no one comes directly” from Rikers and that there’s an intake process.
“The answer is yes, they’re using it as a halfway house,” Masi said.
Orluk declined to comment for this story.
The Department of Homeless Services didn’t respond to a request for comment.
In other business, the board approved the Italian Fresh Pond Road street fair in a 16-11 vote after voting to table it last month.
The executive board previously recommended against it but had a 4-4 vote this time around.
Walter Sanchez, the board’s first vice chairman, said he had no objection.
“I was at the festival,” he said. “They’ve run it without problems, without issues, without police issues, without calls to the community board.”
The fair will be held from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. each night from Woodbine to Menahan streets.
Tony Di Piazza, longtime organizer of the fair, said he sent the board more paperwork that they wanted and added that part of the profits from the fair are given to different community groups.
“The objection to our street festival was always the traffic congestion,” he said. “Yet, the other festivals, without naming them, they have no parallel streets in them.”
