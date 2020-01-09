Holden calls out DOT on turn lane

A turn-lane design from the Department of Transportation at Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street in Middle Village has drawn the ire of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).

“DOT is an agency that’s totally, totally mismanaged and out of control to the point where they make matters worse,” he told the Chronicle on Monday.

Holden asked the agency for a study and suggested a left-turn-only lane from northbound 80th onto Metropolitan Avenue. Instead, a right-turn lane was marked several months ago.

“When they finally do it, they screw it up,” Holden said.

The Q54 bus makes a left turn down Metropolitan Avenue, leading to cars going straight in the right-turn lane instead of getting stuck for two or three lights, according to Holden. The lawmaker noted that not many cars make that right turn onto Metropolitan, instead turning from 80th onto Cooper Avenue and taking a shortcut.

In late December, Holden called on the DOT to fix the spot in a video posted to his Facebook page.

He told the Chronicle the agency hadn’t gotten back to him. “This goes into the vast hole that’s known as DOT complaints,” Holden said, adding, “The agency that I’m most frustrated with in my two years in Council by far, by far, is DOT.”

A DOT spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email “DOT is aware of this issue and turn lanes will be corrected this upcoming marking season.”