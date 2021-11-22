Holden blames Blaz for Middle Village mayhem

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), seldom at a loss for disagreements with Mayor de Blasio, is accusing the outgoing chief executive of fanning the flames that led to a riot in Middle Village and Maspeth last Friday night that resulted in vandalized cars and buildings and has resulted thus far in five arrests.
Holden made his views unmistakably clear Saturday afternoon at a press conference with Mayor-elect Eric Adams at the intersection of 78th Street and Caldwell Avenue, where he said Mayor de Blasio’s remarks following last week’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in murder charges in Wisconsin encouraged the group of a few dozen people who descended on Middle Village on Nov. 19.
“Last night, 40 to 50 anarchists dressed in black assembled at Crowley Park in Elmhurst and then entered Middle Village to vandalize and disturb the peace,” Holden said in a statement issued by his office. “These rioters vandalized property, tore down American flags, turned over garbage cans, jumped on and spray-painted cars, and blocked traffic.”
Adams, quoted by the New York Post on Monday, said the disturbances were caused by outsiders.
“They were all male, white, many of them are from outside the city or just recently moved here,” he said on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York. “I think there is an anarchist group in this city that’s attempted to create violence in cities and make it seem like it’s our neighbors doing it when it’s not.
"These are professionals that are coming into our city causing this violence.”
Rittenhouse, who claimed self-defense, was acquitted of killing two men and wounding another during a violent protest. De Blasio, in statements tweeted after the verdict in Kenosha, Wis., called Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum victims in one of several statements.
“The only reason they’re not [alive] is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people,” he said. “To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”
The mayor had to quickly correct himself upon learning that Rittenhouse did not carry the weapon cross state lines, adding it made no difference. “[T]wo people are dead and their killer is left unaccountable,” he said.
He said the verdict “is disgusting and sends a horrible message to the country.”
The reckless comments of Mayor Bill de Blasio and many of our other elected officials put thousands of families in danger,” Holden said.”
Holden said he also sent de Blasio a text that read: ‘Thousands of families who mind their own business are in danger tonight because of your reckless reaction to the trial verdict.’”
Adams, who ran on a law-and-order campaign, on Sunday condemned a protest that shut down the Koscuiszko Bridge, which links Brooklyn and Queens.
“Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike,” Adams said on Twitter. “All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos.”
Holden praised the work of the 104th and 110th Precincts for their quick work to quell the Maspeth-Middle Village mayhem.
Published reports said Kyrk Freeman, 22, was charged with riot, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of making graffiti, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment of property, two counts of possession of a graffiti instrument, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
Jonathan Lefkowitz, 38, was charged with riot, obstructing governmental administration, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
Daniel Wattley, 28, and Alexander Davis, 33, both were charged with riot, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
Charles Edmonds, 37, of Freehold, NJ, was charged with riot, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment of property, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
