NYPD Assistant Chief Galen Frierson, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, addressed recently implemented bail reforms during last Wednesday’s meeting of the 112th Precinct Community Council in Forest Hills.

“Bail reform is the law,” said Frierson, who took over the command in early December. “It is what it is and we have to adhere to the law. If we want the law changed we have to talk to our local and state politicians to get that stuff changed,” adding, “Hold our politicians’ feet to the flame and let them know you’re not happy with that if you’re not happy with that.”

The laws took effect Jan. 1 and have seen defendants released for offenses that previously could have kept them off the streets. Judges no longer have the ability to impose bail on people accused of most crimes.

“It’s going to hurt us because we’re going to be putting handcuffs on people who are going to get bailed,” Frierson said. “They’re going to beat the cops out of the courtroom. That’s not good for you. That’s not good for my cops.”

Frierson, who was previously the executive officer of Patrol Borough Queens South for six years, spoke about “shared responsibility” in policing.

“The NYPD can’t keep crime down and keep the community safe by ourselves,” Frierson said. “We need community input. We need to know exactly what’s going on in the community.”

He also spoke about the department’s Neighborhood Policing policy and Neighborhood Coordination Officers.

“If you don’t know your NCO, shame on you,” Frierson said, asking residents to come out to precinct build-the-block meetings where crime and safety updates are given and people can share concerns.

“What I found in my career in the NYPD, it’s the same people sitting in the room all the time,” Frierson said.

Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, said crime was down approximately 15 percent in the precinct in 2019 compared to the prior year.

“That wasn’t because of me,” Cermeli said. “That was because of my officers and the community.”

With a spike in car break-ins this month, he asked residents to lock their vehicles but also not to leave valuables in view as perpetrators are breaking windows to get them.

Cermeli, saying that he sounds like a “broken record,” said engagement rings, Mac books and thousands of dollars in cash have been taken.

“I don’t want to see these perpetrators walking away with that type of a lucrative crime because it fuels it. Then they say, ‘Wow, I got $1,000, $5,000. I got this ring,’” he said, adding “If nothing valuable was in cars and people realized we can’t leave our valuables in cars I think that they’d have to find a different avenue. Maybe they’d have to find a real job and actually work for a living.”

Cermeli also advised people to lock windows in their houses, saying residents will put 10 locks on a door and then leave a window near the fire escape open.

He also noted a rape that took place last month at 71st Avenue and Burns Street, with a stranger approaching a woman, starting a conversation and then forcibly raping her. An arrest was made and details are still under investigation.

Cermeli advised people out late at night to walk with a friend or to stay on the phone until they get home.

“If something does happen, scream. Scream help,” he said. “Scream out as loud as you can.”

One woman asked the captain if carrying pepper spray would be a viable option for self defense.

“If you have it on you and somebody attacks you and you used it, I think you would be well within your rights,” Cermeli said, adding that he wouldn’t tell people to carry a knife, gun or anything illegal.

With tax season ahead, Cermeli also warned people not to give money or personal information over the phone because scammers are calling.

“Somebody says, ‘Maybe I got an extra deduction here. Oh man, they know about it. I’m so nervous. I better pay them off before I get in trouble,’” he said.

The captain explained that the IRS will not call asking for money.

“I used to think this was something that impacted the elderly community only and now I’m reading these reports, I read them daily, it’s 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds,” Cermeli said, adding that he gets more calls from scammers than actual people. “Everybody is subjected to this.”

He also spoke about the rise in hate crimes throughout the city, including a number of anti-Semitic attacks.

“If you see the police officers at a house of worship, a synagogue, a church, a mosque, I don’t want people to be fearful,” Cermeli said. “I want people to feel that they’re safe.”

He said safety in a place of worship is something he deals with each week when he is in church with his two children.

“I hate to have to say this but I say, ‘If somebody comes in and starts shooting, I want you guys to get down on the floor and run right to that exit. Stay on the floor and run.’ I can’t believe I have to teach my two children that,” Cermeli said. “But I do.”