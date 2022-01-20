Gov. Hochul’s first executive budget request proposes middle-class tax breaks, increased funding for education — including charter schools — and the possibility of up to three casino licenses in or around New York City.
Hochul also called on the Legislature to grant Mayor Adams an additional four years of mayoral control over the city schools.
The record-high $216.3 billion budget request would represent a spending increase of 3.1 percent.
Speaking at separate press conferences on Tuesday, Hochul and Budget Director Robert Mujica said the administration is forecasting balanced budgets through fiscal year 2027.
“Our state is in a strong financial position due to a combination of factors, including increased tax receipts, a thriving stock market and an influx of federal aid through the American rescue plan and the infrastructure act,” Hochul said, “some of which have already been received, some with more still to come.”
Hochul and Mujica said this time last year the state was looking at more than $17 billion in projected out-year deficits that had to be closed.
Hochul’s proposal now heads to the state Senate and Assembly for negotiations. A final budget is due before the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year on April 1.
Highlights include:
• $31 billion in school aid, an increase of 7.1 percent, with a 4.7-percent spending increase per pupil in the state’s 331 charter schools;
• $10 billion dedicated to rejuvenating the Covid-19-slammed healthcare industry, including $1 billion in bonuses for frontline workers;
• accelerating a $1.2 billion middle-class tax cut for 6 million residents, originally scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2025;
• $2 billion in property tax rebates affecting more than $2 million homeowners;
• a five-year $25 billion investment in affordable and supportive housing;
• $400 million for opioid and substance abuse programs; and
• $5 billion placed into a rainy day fund, a down payment toward the goal of having 15 percent of the state budget socked away to deal with unanticipated catastrophes that damage the state economy.
Hand-in-hand with education funding is Hochul’s call for the state’s Gaming Facility Location Board to solicit applications for up to three full-service casinos.
While applications could be statewide, the only area specifically mentioned in Hochul’s accompanying budget book is “the Downstate region.”
“Should additional casinos commence operations, it is expected they would provide a substantial amount of revenue for State education aid through license fees and recurring tax payments,” it says on page 36.
Adams, in a statement issued by his office, welcomed Hochul’s extension recommendation.
“Mayoral control will allow us to best serve our schools and support our students as we emerge from the pandemic,” Adams said. “This is a top priority for my administration, and we’d like to thank Governor Hochul for putting our students first. We look forward to working with the legislature and all our partners to make our schools the safest and most supportive environments possible.”
Mujica said this is the first time the state has no out-year deficits in its forecast. He credited, among other things, prudent allocation of recent federal funding — which he pointed out, is not permanent and was never intended to be.
“That’s just to demonstrate that as the federal funds fall off, we still have no out year gaps ...” he said. “We spread out the federal funds over multiple years to avoid a fiscal cliff.”
He said higher-than-expected surpluses will, among other things, go toward $7 billion on projects and expenses that are not permanent or recurring spending.
“So, those are one-time costs,” he said. “They don’t contribute to out year gaps, but they’re very important.”
A detailed, 85-page outline of Hochul’s budget proposal, complete with charts, graphs and other information, can be read or downloaded online at on.ny.gov/3FUEK6Z.
Mujica said, however, that the state has seen several times since 2000 that unpredicted events can derail even the most prudent budget plans, such as the 9-11 attacks, Hurricane Sandy, Covid and the great recession of 2007-09.
“And then there are other trends that we are watching that could erode the state’s wealth over time,” he said. “We have slow population growth, which the governor has talked about previously, tax migration, so people are moving to other parts of the country, and then we have telework, which is a new trend that accelerated as a result of Covid.”
Supporters and critics were quick to weigh in on Tuesday.
“Gov. Hochul set the stage for recovery from the pandemic with a most promising executive budget that includes support for workers and small businesses, new programs in education and child care, and infrastructure investments that range from fixing pot holes to leading the country in development of wind energy,” said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City in an email.
Andrew Rein, president and CEO of the Citizens Budget Commission, said in an email that he appreciated some of the measures for Covid relief and bolstering reserves.
“But New York’s competitiveness, stability, and recovery would be better served by taking steps to restrain recurring spending, to ensure State programs are targeted and managed for results, and to start to roll back last year’s tax increases that made New York’s combined business and top personal income tax rates the highest in the nation,” he said.
Rein also said that 17 percent of the budget is usually recommended for reserve funds.
Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state’s Conservative Party, was predictably underwhelmed.
“More than 200 nations around the world have budgets smaller than the $216 billion state budget behemoth Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed today,” he said in a press release. “Her budget is more than those of Texas and Florida combined — each state with significantly higher populations than ours. New York is narrowly competing only with California, a state with twice our population, for the most expensive state government in America.”
