Hochul: MTA fare hikes, service cuts on hold

Gov. Hochul on Monday morning announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not be increasing fares in the near future and that service cuts being planned for 2023 and 2024 have been taken off the table thanks to a coming infusion of federal infrastructure money.
Hochul’s remarks, according to a press release on her official website, were made at Albany International Airport as she was headed to Washington, DC, to attend President Biden’s signing of the estimated $1.2 trillion package.
“We anticipate that there’ll be no fare hikes for the MTA,” Hochul said. “So therefore, those of you who are commuters on the MTA and have been anxious about how much this is going to go up, especially in this era of inflation, I’m really excited to say that we will not have to raise the fares or have any service cuts. The service cuts that were planned for 2023 and 2024 are now off the table for MTA commuters.”
Published reports quote Janno Lieber, acting chairman and CEO of the MTA, as saying fare increases would be rued out for at least six months.
Hochul said the measure is worth $10.5 billion for state mass transit systems, $14 billion for roads and bridges, $3 billion for clean water projects and $100 million for expanded broadband development.
