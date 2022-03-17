Mayor Adams is welcoming a plan by which Gov. Hochul intends to crack down on violent crime.
But U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), the endorsed Republican candidate, and Rep Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens), who is challenging her for the Democratic nomination, both said she was late to the party on Thursday.
Hochul’s proposals, first reported Thursday in the New York Post, would increase the number of circumstances under which criminal judges would have the option to set or deny bail, including those for teens who since 2019 have enjoyed many legal protections under the Raise the Age Law.
“The governor’s proposal includes significant steps, which I have advocated for, that would make New York safer, while not undoing important reforms,” Adams said in a statement issued by his office Thursday afternoon.
“It is a big step forward that these proposals are being discussed at the highest level in Albany, and I am grateful to the governor and the legislature for their partnership,” he added.
Adams, who was a police officer for 22 years before entering politics, has been calling on the state Legislature to revisit bail reform and Raise the Age in response to spikes in violent crimes, particularly shootings.
Hochul until recently has said she needs to see more data before moving for changes. State Senate Majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) have publicly been vehemently opposed to any changes.
Neither Hochul’s nor Stewart-Cousins’ offices have yet responded to a request for comment from the Chronicle. Heastie’s office acknowledged receipt of a request for comment.
Zeldin’s campaign issued a blistering statement.
“Once again, Kathy Hochul is a day late and a dollar short,” he said. “Unfortunately for New Yorkers, it wasn’t people dying and being otherwise attacked and robbed in the streets that made Kathy Hochul realize New York has a major public safety crisis. It was her floundering poll numbers, bleak political future, and getting booed and roasted out of Madison Square Garden this week.”
Suozzi also pounced.
“Kathy Hochul continues to react, not lead,” he said in a press release from his campaign. “After so much violence and death she finally woke up to the crime crisis that has been plaguing New York since she took office.”
Suozzi said the proposals were “copied and pasted” from his own 15-point crime plan.
“Hochul’s failed leadership is too little too late for the victims of violent crime,” he said.
State Republican Chairman Nick Longworthy was far less diplomatic, calling Hochul “the definition of a craven, phony politician.” Longworthy also hinted that it may be also be a reaction to published reports stating that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo also is considering making a play for the June 28 Democratic primary.
“She said she wouldn’t budge off the bail law after two NYPD officers were murdered and innocent New Yorkers were being pushed in front of subways, attacked on the street with hatchets and followed into their homes and stabbed to death,” Longworthy said in a press release.
"[B]ut her disgraced former partner Andrew Cuomo pipes up
