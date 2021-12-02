All that was missing was the snow.
Auxiliary police officers from the NYPD’s 104th Precinct on Nov. 27 posed for a photo with a tourist who was visiting New York City from up north.
Santa took the time to pay a visit to Glendale and greeted the crowd as The Shops at Atlas Park hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting in its central courtyard.
