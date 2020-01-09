Historical Onderdonk

The Onderdonk House hosted candlelight tours Jan. 4 with the historic home in Ridgewood decorated for the holidays. Located at 18-20 Flushing Ave., it is the oldest Dutch colonial stone house in the city. The house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and was designated a landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1995.
The band Eden Lane, left, led by singer Stephanie Layton, performed for the audience. Linda Monte of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, right, gave a tour of the basement space, originally the kitchen, as Loretta Tietjen, along with other visitors, looked on.
