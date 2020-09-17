Michael Perlman, chairman of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council, wants to see Community Board 6 help with landmark designations “at a time when Rego Park and Forest Hills are undergoing redevelopment,” he wrote in a letter to the board.
He included Ohr Natan Synagogue and Tower Diner, saying, “there is no replacement for physical reminders of our history and classic architecture, which add distinction, civic pride and beauty to our communities and foster tourism.”
RJ Capital Holdings filed a land-use application in hopes to build a 16-story mixed-use building at 98-81 Queens Blvd., where the synagogue, diner and other businesses are located. The building would include 170 new rental homes, including 51 affordable units.
“We will be speaking to all of our current tenants in the building and will be offering the opportunity to come back to the building post development,” Michelle Abramov, head of leasing and dispositions at RJ Capital Holdings, previously told the Chronicle.
But the existing buildings would be razed. and Perlman said many residents in the community oppose the planned demolition. A petition on change.org calling for saving of businesses had 565 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
The proposal needs to go through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure. The process resumed Monday, after being suspended during the pandemic.
CB 6 member John Dereszewski said during the board’s Sept. 9 Zoom meeting that it should be proactive.
“It would be important for the board and the Land Use Committee not to wait for things to come to us,” he said during last Wednesday’s online board meeting. “I think we need to reach out. We need to go to City Planning, we need to find out what they have, where we are on this.”
He added, “We really need to know as much as possible about this as early as possible.”
CB 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio said the board has to be patient, noting that it has not received anything official from the city.
“We’ll listen to all sides,” Gulluscio said. “That’s only fair.”
In other board business, Alexa Weitzman was re-elected as chairwoman over Jean Silva, as CB 6 held its executive elections.
Gail Gordon was re-elected as first vice chairwoman in an uncontested election. Peter Beadle was re-elected as second vice chairman over Norman Leibowitz.
Soumaly King was elected vice chairwoman of secretary, defeating Renee Mehrra. Naomi Altman was elected vice chairwoman of finance over Heather Dimitriadis.
Prameet Kumar was re-elected vice chairman of land use, defeating Bob Silver. David Schneier was elected vice chairman of scoping, defeating Mark Laster.
