Glenn Hirsch, the Briarwood man accused of murdering food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, has been found dead of an apparent suicide, according to the Daily News and other published reports.
Hirsch had been scheduled to appear in Court today, Aug. 5, for pretrial matters on second-degree murder and other charges.
Hirsch was accused of stalking Yan and shooting him down on a Forest Hills street.
The NYPD as of 12:45 p.m. this afternoon would only confirm that officers responded today to a report of a deceased male at 83-20 141 St., and that the medical examiner would have to determine the cause of death.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz confirmed in a subsequent press release that Hirsch was dead, but with no further details.
"The loss of a human life is always tragic," Queens District Attorney said in a statement from her office. "Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss."
Yan worked as a deliveryman for the Great Wall Chinese restaurant on Queens Boulevard. Hirsch is believed to have had a long-running dispute going back to last fall over what he allegedly considered to be an insufficient amount of duck sauce in a delivery.
He allegedly returned to the restaurant on multiple occasions and threatened staff, once while displaying a handgun
Yan, 51, who became very popular with his customers over two decades in the business, was married with three children.
Hirsch was free on $500,000 bail. In connection with his arrest back in June police allegedly seized eight guns from the building in which his wife lives.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to add remarks from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
