The city Department of Parks and Recreation has chosen Brooklyn artist Rose DeSiano to create sculptures that will be on display in the Glendale side of Highland Park near the Brooklyn border beginning this summer.
DeSiano was chosen from those who submitted proposals to Parks and Recreation last fall to compete for a $25,000 grant for an art project to be displayed in the park near the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue.
The grant comes from the Art in the Parks programs, which has placed more than 2,000 works of public art in city parks since 1967.
DeSiano’s proposal, titled “Public Continuum,” will feature three 7-foot-tall luminous, rainbow-colored sculptures that will be arrayed in a triangular display.
The sculptures are based on the praxinoscope and zoetrope, 19th-century devices that transformed a series of still photographs into moving images.
DeSiano is a professor of art at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
“Public art has the power to spark conversations, beautify public spaces, and forge new connections among neighbors and visitors,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “Bringing new public art to New Yorkers through our Art in the Parks program is one of the many ways we work to enhance our greenspaces across the city. I congratulate Rose DeSiano on her selection and am so excited to see the installation when it opens this summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.