As the city endeavored to leave the pandemic behind it with a new mayor and a great deal of hope, two vicious murders within two weeks shattered the peace and the confidence of a community accustomed to its tranquility.
There were applications to erect controversial structures. But a newly constructed feature at Citi Field was welcomed as long overdue.
January
Eric Adams became the 110th Mayor of New York City at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. The former NYPD captain, state legislator and outgoing Brooklyn borough president defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa in November after topping a crowded Democratic primary field on a campaign of law and order. Hours into his mayoralty, Adams and NYPD brass including Commissioner Keechant Sewell were in Queens at the morning roll call in the 103rd Precinct station house in Jamaica.
A woman found stabbed to death on an Astoria street was the first homicide of 2022. The victim was found at about 8:35 p.m. near the corner of 23rd Street and Broadway.
Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was sworn in as the new Council speaker.
Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, a 22-year resident, was chosen as the new chairwman of Community Board 6 at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting, defeating Parks Committee Chairperson Jean Silva in the election. Beers-Dimitriadis had been serving as vice chairperson of Finance, and replaced Alexa Weitzman, who stepped down after two terms at chairperson but remains on the board.
Gov. Hochul directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to begin the environmental review process for what has been termed the Interborough Express, a proposed passenger rail line that would run between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights. The 14-mile route would connect with the Long Island Rail Road and 17 subway lines and also serve Ridgewood, Middle Village, Maspeth and Elmhurst.
Mayor Adams on Jan. 24 released his 15-page Blueprint to End Gun Violence.
“We will not surrender our city to the violent few,” Adams said. “We are not going to go back to the bad old days. We are going to get trigger pullers off the streets and guns out of their hands.”
Freshman Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), representing District 29, was given chairmanship of the Council’s Health Committee, a post she had been hoping for during her campaign. She also was placed on the Aging, Criminal Justice, Education, Fire and Emergency Management and Governmental Operations committees.
February
Students at PS 101, The School in the Gardens in Forest Hills, created more than 1,500 drawings with a flower theme for children at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Northwell LIJ-Forest Hills Hospital. The artworks were part of a program set up by Aigner Chocolates on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills that owners Rachel Kellner and Mark Libertini call their Flower Power Initiative. Each young artist received a chocolate flower lollipop.
The T-Bone Diner, which had been on Queens Boulevard under two names at 107-48 Queens Blvd. since 1934, was shut down by city health inspectors on Feb. 3. A hand-written sign in one of the windows said at the time that the restaurant would be reopening soon, but it remains closed.
John Vinocur, a 1957 graduate of Forest Hills High School who went on to cover Europe and the world as a journalist for The New York Times, died in Amsterdam on Feb. 6. He was 81.
Vinocur joined the paper in 1977. He would became the paper’s bureau chief in Bonn, Germany, and later in Paris. He received the George S. Polk Award for journalism given annually by Long Island University in 1984 for a story that chronicled life in Paraguay under 30 yeas of military dictatorship.
In what would become an all-too-common kind of theft in the city, a worker at the CVS drug store on Queens Boulevard required treatment after he was stabbed and punched on Feb. 8 as he confronted a person attempting to walk out of the store with nearly $200 worth of cough medicine and shampoo.
The girls varsity basketball team at Metropolitan Campus in Forest Hills, a combined team from Queens Metro High School and Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills, finished atop the Queens A West Division with a perfect 18-0 record in league contests.
Residents, business owners and churches with Ukrainian ties rallied to raise money and humanitarian supplies for relief agencies following the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia. Among the most high-profile efforts were those hosted by the Keuka Kafe, a Forest Hills wine bar owned by Oleg Sakhno and his wife, Olga.
March
On March 4, U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushiing) and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) joined more than two dozen disability rights advocates outside the M-R subway station at the Rego Center mall to press the MTA for more accessible subway stations.
March 4 marked the suspension of pandemic restrictions in venues where proof of vaccination was no longer required and public schools, where masks for K-12 became optional. Masks continued to be required for children under 5 years old, whom Mayor Adams said remained ineligible for vaccination.
In a Zoom meeting on March 9, Gail Gordon attended her last meeting as a member of Community Board 6 after more than 40 years of service. Much of that time overlapped with service on the 112th Precinct Community Council and other civic and political activities.
At that same meeting, Larry Ng of Forest Hills formally kicked off his campaign to create a statue of Spiderman, the Marvel Comics superhero whose alter ego, Peter Parker, attends Forest Hills High School. He told board members that he is raising private donations and hopes to have the statue placed permanently in MacDonald Park along Queens Boulevard.
On March 31, Jones Surgical Co. in Forest Hills closed down the shop it had at 101-21 Metropolitan Ave. at the corner of Continental Avenue for nearly 70 years under four owners.
April
Work began on the demolition on the triangle-shaped lot at 98-81 Queens Blvd., where a 15-story apartment tower soon will replace numerous businesses including the former Tower Diner and the Ohr Natan synagogue. The latter had been operating since 2006 in what originally was the old Trylon Theater, built during the 1939-40 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Area historians and preservationists tried hard to save the buildings, but to no avail once they could mot be landmarked. The new development will have 144 apartments, including 44 set aside as affordable housing.
The New York Mets celebrated their home opener by unveiling their long-planned statue of all-time great pitcher Tom Seaver. The ceremony was attended by Seaver’s widow, Nancy, and his daughters, Anne and Sarah. Tom Terrific’s grandsons threw out the ceremonial first pitches to Mets legends Mike Piazza and Mookie Wilson. Under new Manager Buck Showalter, the Amazin’s then went out and did Seaver, also known as “The Franchise,” proud, clubbing the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on the 75th anniversary of the day Seaver’s fellow Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. It proved to be a good omen for the 2022 season.
Forest Hills residents awoke to horror on April 16 upon learning that Orsolya Gaal had been viciously murdered in her Juno Street home, her body stuffed into a hockey equipment bag belonging to her teenage sons and dragged to an entrance to Forest Park on Metropolitan Avenue in Richmond Hill.
Gaal’s killer cut her throat and stabbed her 58 times. Police were able to follow a trail of blood from the park to her home. David Bonola, a handyman who did work at the house, was arrested five days later and was charged with murder. Authorities believe Gaal had broken off a relationship with him.
The Chronicle received eight awards, including three first-place nods, at the annual spring convention of the New York Press Association, led by Associate Editor Deirdre Bardolf, who was named Rookie Reporter of the Year. The Chronicle also took first place for coverage of religion for the second straight year, and coverage of education.
Angelina Barini, 43, of Rego Park was sentenced to 30 years in prison in federal court for a series of deaths in which she would drug men so she could rob them. Four men died in six weeks in 2019, including chef Andrea Zamperoni, of the Grand Central Terminal restaurant Cipriano Dolci.
Zhiwen Yan, a popular longtime delivery man for the Great Wall restaurant on Queens Boulevard, was shot and killed the night of April 30 at the intersection of 108th Street and 67th Drive. as he was making deliveries. He left behind a wife and three children. Glenn Hirsch, a man who had a long-running grudge against the restaurant for supposedly giving him insufficient duck sauce with an order in 2021, was arrested on murder and other charges on June 1. Delays in the arrest were a cause of great concern in the Asian community.
May
The Rite Aid pharmacy at 71-14 Austin St. in Forest Hills closed its doors on May 2, the victim of corporate downsizing. Approximately 25 workers were affected.
Deacon Kevin McCormack was appointed superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn by Bishop Robert Brennan. McCormack, then principal of Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, replaced Thomas Chadzutko.
Murals beneath the Long Island Rail Road trestle at 63rd Drive in Rego Park, in place for nearly a decade, were vandalized. New murals would be created in June, but the popular “Umbrella Girl” figure was kept.
Congregation Ohr Eliyahu, a Sephardic Jewish congregation, filed plans with the city to tear down a residential home at 85-94 66 Road in Rego Park and replace it with a synagogue, which originally called for three stories but has been reduced to two. Residents have been fighting the application.
The intersection of Fleet and Groton streets in Rego Park on May 14 was renamed for Abe Miller, a decades-long official with the Forest Hills Little League.
A 16-year-old student was arrested on May 27 after allegedly threatening to shoot multiple people at a Forest Hills school. The threat was reported three days after 21 people were killed in a school shooting in Texas.
June
Glenn Hirsch was freed on $500,000 on cash bail on June 8 in connection with charges that he shot and killed Chinese food delivery man of Elmhurst, father of three, Zhiwen Yan on April 30. He was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and stalking.
The mayor and City Council reached a deal on a record-high $101 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Despite cries that the budget contained too many cuts, the city would not make it even three full months into the new fiscal year before Mayor Adams, at the end of September, issued the first of a series of orders requiring mid-year budget reductions intended to get the city until next June.
Gov. Hochul extended mayoral control of the city’s school system into law in quite literally the 11th hour as it was set to expire. The legislation granted a two-year extension to Mayor Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.