Four bills carried by Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), chairman of the Standing Committee on Social Services, passed the Assembly and Senate late last month.
A10673/S8247 would allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to use their benefits to purchase groceries online and further codifies the SNAP outreach pilot program, making the online purchasing option permanent.
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) sponsored the bill in the Senate.
“SNAP recipients should have the same freedom of choice when it comes to purchasing food that non-SNAP recipients have and I am proud to have removed an unnecessary hurdle to food accessibility,” Hevesi said in a release.
Allison Nickerson, executive director of LiveOn NY, added, “A reality for homebound older adults outside of the pandemic, COVID-19 further demonstrated why the SNAP online purchasing option is a lifeline for many that deserves to be made permanent and expanded to all available retailers.”
A10566/S8643 requires a report on the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people during the pandemic.
“They are at higher risk for transmission, hospitalization and death,” the release said, noting that having relevant information will allow the state to provide adequate care and protections. State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) sponsored the bill in the Senate.
Homeless New Yorkers have been dying of COVID-19 at a rate 75 percent higher than city residents overall, with those in large congregate shelters most at risk, according to Shelly Nortz, deputy executive director for Policy with Coalition for the Homeless.
“Moving forward, it is absolutely critical for our state to prioritize proper reporting and transparency to help ensure our homeless neighbors receive the care needed to save lives,” she said.
A10513/S8241 establishes reporting requirements for the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to collect data on child welfare preventative services.
State Sen. Roxanne Persuad (D-Brooklyn) sponsored the bill in the Senate.
A8645/S8743 requires the commissioner of social services to submit a report on the services provided to human trafficking survivors. Liu sponsored the bill in the Senate.
“Survivors of human trafficking deserve a safe and secure place to live,” Liu said. “New York State has taken steps in recent years to ensure that shelter and services are available for survivors, but it is crucial that we assess whether these measures fully and effectively help all survivors in need.” The legislation, passed unanimously in both the Senate and Assembly, will assess the availability, utilization, necessity and appropriate funding levels for services and housing for survivors.
A spokesperson for Gov. Cuomo did not respond to an inquiry regarding whether Cuomo would sign the bills into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.