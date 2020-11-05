Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), citing concerns about the Central Queens cluster area that broke down neighborhoods into yellow, red and orange zones, wrote Gov. Cuomo asking him to make some changes.
The orange and red zones, the most restrictive, were later removed as test data improved, while the yellow zone was expanded.
Hevesi wants the micro cluster initiative changed to ensure that schools are the last institutions to close and the first to open, saying that random testing in the U.S. and Britain shows schools and children are not driving virus transmission.
“School closures should be an absolute last resort and only implemented if there is COVID-19 on their premises,” the assemblyman said in his Oct. 28 letter.
He also wants better coordination between Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio on the clusters and lockdowns, saying implementation has “led to a great deal of confusion” due to conflicting announcements, closures and metrics. “It would be a failure of government for this lack of coordination, lack of a singular coherent strategy and frankly, lack of respect between the current administration in New York City and your administration to continue,” Hevesi said.
Hevesi believes the “percent positive cases” should not be the sole indicator used to determine micro cluster shutdowns, saying the critical variable is the number of tests done in each area. “If the number of tests conducted in each area varies, then it stands to reason that the percent positive cases, which we are using to base our micro cluster lockdowns off, varies based off the number of tests conducted in each area.”
Hevesi said this metric should be coupled with data indicating positive cases per 100,000 New Yorkers or a similar metric to avoid unnecessary shutdowns from small numbers of cases and tests being performed.
The assemblyman also wants Cuomo to provide daily updates on the metric until restrictions are lifted, saying Hevesi’s office asked several times about the specific threshold which must be met to end shutdowns but was given little information.
“This deliberate non-answer, devoid of the specifics we requested, meant that the members of our community couldn’t plan for their future and added to the concern that the state had not, in fact, decided on a specific threshold that would be used to end the shutdowns,” he wrote.
He said it was later revealed that in order for a red zone designation to be removed, a COVID positivity test rate under 3 percent was required after 10 days; and to exit an orange zone, the positivity rate has to be below 2 percent; or under 1.5 percent to exit a yellow zone. Another recommendation is the state making all specific thresholds and parameters publicly available and responding to elected officials promptly.
Hevesi also called on the state to reimburse nonpublic and private schools that fall within yellow cluster zones for the mandatory testing, noting that one school in the district is paying $2,500 per week to comply with the new mandate depending on percentage of tests required.
“This is financially unsustainable for these institutions,” Hevesi wrote.
He also wants the state to make public the data showing closing schools and businesses actually targets the primary source of the spread, saying Cuomo’s initiative “is not a targeted response, rather it is a generic set of actions for communities that have higher rates of positive tests,” adding, “If New York State can contact trace the spread of the virus, then we should be closing only those businesses, schools or other gatherings that have been shown to be the specific cause of the spread.”
Asked if the governor is considering any of the recommendations, Cuomo spokesperson Richard Azzopardi told the Chronicle in an email, “We’ll stick with the experts.”
