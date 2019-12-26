photos by david russell
Hanukkah started in style in Forest Hills last Sunday as Rabbi Mendy Hecht, of Chabad of Forest Hills North, lit an 18-foot menorah at Yellowstone Municipal Park.
School safety agent Jeremy Davis, second from right, of Explorer Post 0426 with Explorer Myles Chiarello, Explorer Sergeant Paul Veltre and Explorer Isaiah Hall pose before doing their job.
Area residents cheered on the firefighters, who arrived with the cherry picker.
Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am
Updated: 12:42 pm, Thu Dec 26, 2019.
Here comes Hanukkah
Hanukkah started in style in Forest Hills last Sunday as Rabbi Mendy Hecht, of Chabad of Forest Hills North, lit an 18-foot menorah at Yellowstone Municipal Park.
It was lit with an assist from an FDNY cherry picker.
Area residents cheered on the firefighters, who arrived with the cherry picker.
Above center, school safety agent Jeremy Davis, second from right, of Explorer Post 0426 with Explorer Myles Chiarello, Explorer Sergeant Paul Veltre and Explorer Isaiah Hall pose before doing their job.
There were also Hanukkah clowns, dreidel mascots and fresh jelly donuts for the crowd to enjoy.
