With COVID-19 still devastating the jobs outlook and the economy, area state senators helped distribute food to the needy last week.
At top, Sen. Jessica Ramos and her office handed out hundreds of bags of groceries, eggs and food staples in a pop-up food pantry held last Saturday at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
On July 30, Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris’ office teamed with Frontline Foods and Queensbridge 696, above, to distribute lunches to residents at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.