Dr. Cameron Hernandez, executive director and chief operating officer at Mt. Sinai Queens hospital in Astoria, at the podium, addressed a gathering on Feb. 24 at which Borough President Donovan Richards, second from right, pledged $1.5 million in discretionary funding for the hospital’s planned 22-bed intensive care unit.
The allocation will help replace the hospital’s existing eight-bed ICU with the significantly larger unit, which will be located inside the hospital’s Pavilion building,
It will allow Mount Sinai Queens to address the growing need for critical care beds that Richards’ office said became glaringly apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also allow the hospital to offer more complex medical and surgical services to Queens residents, eliminating the need for local residents to go to Manhattan for such treatment.
— Michael Gannon
