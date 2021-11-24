Sometimes the NYPD doesn’t need a phone call to run around looking for people to help.
Community Affairs officers in the 112th Precinct this past week joined forces with their counterparts at Patrol Borough Queens North to deliver meals to some area residents in need, just before the holiday season arrives in the borough.
The food was donated and prepared by the folks at The Local MRKT, which is located on Selfridge Street in Forest Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.