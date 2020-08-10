Heat advisory through Wednesday for Queens, NYC

The National Weather Service has placed all of New York City, including Queens, under a heat advisory scheduled to last through Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like the temperature is between 95 and 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days; or feel like it is between 100 and 104 degrees for any amount of time.
Heat index values may reach up to 97 degrees through Wednesday, according to the NWS.
The hot spell is predicted to break with the arrival of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday.
Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health issues are considered at increased risk during a heat advisory. Homes without air conditioners can be hotter that the temperatures outdoors.
The NWS recommends that people stay inside in air conditioning when possible or go to a place that has air conditioning; ad that heathy people check on friends, family members and neighbors who might be vulnerable in the coming days.
For those who must work outside, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.
Further information, including details catered to individual ZIP codes, can be found on the website of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration at noaa.gov.
