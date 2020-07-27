Heat advisory issued for Queens

New York City, including Queens, has been placed under a heat advisory by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
According to the NWS, a heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like 95 to 99 degrees for two consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.
The forecast is calling for a high of 96 degrees and a heat index up to 99 degrees on Monday afternoon with sunny or mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 80 degrees heading into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is expected to bring a high temperature of 92 degrees with a heat index as high as 98. There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 1 and 10 p.m., with some storms producing gusty winds.
During a heat advisory, it is recommended that people drink a lot of fluids and stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms when possible. People should check in on relatives and neighbors with the elderly, and those with chronic health or mental health issues at increased risk.
Young children and pets should not be left in unattended cars for any reason.
