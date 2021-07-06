The National Weather Service has declared a heat advisory for New York City, and the Mayor’s Office in turn has activated cooling centers throughout the five boroughs.
The advisory is in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.
The NWS is forecasting a high temperature of 96 degrees today with the possibility of heavy rain and thunder showers into the evening. The overnight low into Wednesday will be 73 degrees with heavy rain followed by patchy fog. Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast to be 92 degrees.
A statement from the city’s Emergency Management Department and the Department of Heath and Mental Hygiene said the heat index could run between 95 and 102 degrees.
Information on the location of cooling centers in Queens is available online at maps.nyc.gov/cooling-center or by calling 311.
New York City’s outdoor pools are open to swimmers, and face coverings are now required to enter the facility, and standard pool protocols apply — bring a bathing suit, towel, and lock to secure belongings. Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. More information can be found at nyc.gov/parks/pools.
To prepare for future hot weather, eligible New Yorkers can also obtain free air conditioners, including installation, through the New York State Home Energy Assistance Program. More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here or by calling 311 and asking about the cooling assistance benefit.
City officials also recommend the following:
• Go to an air-conditioned location, even if for a few hours.
• Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.
• Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
• Drink water, rest, and locate shade if you are working outdoors or if your work is strenuous. Drink water every 15 minutes even if you are not thirsty, rest in the shade, and watch out for others. Employers are required to provide water, rest, and shade when work is being done during extreme heat.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing when inside without air conditioning or outside.
• Eat small, frequent meals.
• Cool down with a cool bath or shower.
• Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, walking in an air-conditioned mall, or swimming at a pool or beach.
• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens or window guards in apartments where children live, and window guards. Air conditioners in buildings more than six stories must be installed with brackets so they are secured and do not fall on someone below.
• Never leave your children or pets alone in a vehicle, even for a few minutes.
