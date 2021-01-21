A man is asking for help in locating his male brown and white tabby cat that has been missing since late December.
The cat, Darwin, was last seen on Dec. 11 at 75th Place and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village.
Darwin is extremely friendly and neutured but not eartipped. He is microchipped by homeagain.com.
If anyone finds the cat, contact Mark Leeds at markleeds2@gmail.com or by calling (917) 690-4083.
