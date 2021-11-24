The men and women of the 104th Precinct were helping out on multiple fronts last week.
At top, officers catch a breather with volunteers from the Fenix Community Fridge food pantry in Ridgewood, which helps those in need during tight times.
Above, some of the precinct’s auxiliary officers assisted and protected thousands of residents and tourists in Manhattan while lending their presence to the NYPD’s Central Park Precinct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.