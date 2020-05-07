A man got clocked in the face on a Jackson Heights subway platform a couple weeks ago, and now police are wondering if you can help them find the unlicensed pugilist who violated his personal space so rudely.
The victim, a 53-year-old man, became engaged in an argument with the other gent at about 10 a.m. April 20 on the 7 train platform at the Roosevelt Ave-Jackson Heights station, police reported Tuesday. The victim followed the perpetrator and recorded him on his phone, and then the fellow struck, as video released by the NYPD shows, knocking the device to the ground and bruising his target’s mouth.
The puncher “fled to parts unknown,” and the victim retrieved his phone. He declined medical attention when first responders arrived.
Police would like to discuss the situation with the unknown man, who has facial hair and was wearing jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt that appears to have the Nike logo or a similar design on it and a yellow and orange reflective vest. What appear to be keys dangle from his hips on both sides.
The NYPD press office did not respond when asked in the vest might indicate that the man is a public employee.
The incident took place in the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20.
Police ask that anyone who knows the puncher or his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
