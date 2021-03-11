Harry Lambros, the owner of Harry’s Hardware on Eliot Avenue in Middle Village, died last Thursday at 80 from a severe case of pneumonia after contracting Covid.
“Known for his unbridled friendliness, his unfiltered speech and great sense of humor, Harry cultivated a loyal and devoted following of customers since opening his first store, Bil-Jac Paint in [1985], then later at Harry’s Paint and Hardware across the street,” Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) posted on Facebook last Friday.
Lambros was born Aug. 20, 1940 to Elias and Lina in Arna, Greece, according to his obituary. He emigrated from Greece to the United States at the age of 7, grew up in Bay Ridge and went on to the U.S. Naval Academy.
After the academy, Lambros went back to his hometown in Greece where he met and later married his wife, Harriet. They went on to have two children and six grandchildren. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January.
His daughter Christina told the Chronicle that “we laughed every single day. He had such a good relationship with his employees that they had this playful banter amongst themselves. It was fun to be around my father, he had this magnetic personality. People enjoyed interacting with him.”
In 2012, the Juniper Berry asked Lambros why someone should go to his store instead of Home Depot or Lowe’s.
“If you go to Harry’s, Harry is good for a chuckle and a smile and 99 percent of the people know they are getting good service from this store,” he said. “Never mind that our prices are within reason, not high, and a lot are cheaper than Home Depot.”
Lambros said the store treated the people of the neighborhood “pretty good, and the neighborhood has always treated us pretty good too.”
Christina said her father “left his boisterous personality at work. He was quiet at home, watching old cowboy movies before bed — they were his favorite.”
She said he genuinely cared about his customers and wanted to know them.
“Whenever he saw children in the store shopping with their parent, he would stop what he was doing to give them a small butterfly or frog magnet for their refrigerator,” Christina said. “He would tell them to get straight A’s and hang their school work from it.”
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet; his brother Theodore; his son, Elias, and his wife, Jaime; his daughter, Christina and her husband, Angelo; and his grandchildren, Harry, Zoe, Nicholas, Joanna and Angie.
Visitation was Sunday and Monday at Village Chapels in Middle Village with his service Monday at St. Constantine and Helen Church in Jackson Heights.
