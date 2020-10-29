Skeletal remains were reportedly found at a home in Middle Village earlier this month, but it seems the authorities aren’t all that interested. They’re still there.
The homeowners, whose lovely landscaping and water feature draws the eye all year round, apparently are in league with a bunch of buccaneers, for whom flying the skull and crossbones is even more apropos than it is for most marauders on the high seas. But land ho! They’ve run aground in MidVille and want to make sure you have a Happy Halloween!
Safety is not really known as a pirate’s priority, but they would prefer you remain socially distant. — Peter C. Mastrosimone
