There’s a new commander in the 104th Precinct.
Capt. Louron Hall took over the Ridgewood-based command last Monday as Deputy Inspector Victoria Perry became Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s Community Affairs unit.
In his first days on the job, he’s heard concerns about quality-of-life issues such as parking and noise.
“This command, what I’ve learned quickly, it leads the city in those types of complaints,” Hall told the Chronicle in a phone interview last Thursday.
He said those may sound like small things but recalled his first firearms arrest when he was in the 28th Precinct in Harlem. Hall saw a group of guys on a corner rolling dice in an area known to be problematic.
“We still see it today, where rolling dice, oftentimes, escalates to an argument and, at times, gun violence,” Hall said.
He exited his vehicle to address the situation and one of the men took off running, with his firearm falling from his waistband to the ground. Hall arrested the man and his partners recovered the firearm. It’s a story he often tells younger officers.
“Sometimes the bigger issues that we find out here in the street, sometimes it escalates from smaller conditions that they may feel are trivial,” Hall said.
He noted the precinct is seeing a lot of burglaries and grand larcenies, and that he has heard concerns about the homeless shelter on Cooper Avenue in Glendale.
“There are a lot of issues in this command that need to be addressed so I’m looking forward to diving in and doing the best that we can to mitigate some of these problems,” Hall said.
The captain spent time meeting with elected officials and residents.
“We had a great conversation today, he has a very impressive background, and I look forward to working with him on quality of life issues and keeping our neighborhoods safe!” Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) tweeted last Wednesday.
Becoming an officer was not on Hall’s mind growing up. Instead he was going to school for business management administration and working various jobs in retail management. His brother was dating a police officer who thought Hall, who was “hard-working and studious,” should look into the Police Cadet Corps.
He was a cadet in the 32nd Precinct in northeast Harlem and worked in the domestic violence unit. “Once I saw what police officers did on a daily basis I definitely took an interest in the profession,” Hall said.
After three years as a cadet, he joined the force as a police officer in 2002. He’s served all around the city, including posts as the Executive Officer of the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows and Commanding Officer of the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach.
Hall noted the shift in recent years toward neighborhood policing and said it’s the direction the department needs to continue to go in. He acknowledged trust in law enforcement has waned in recent months but said neighborhood policing has still led to significant gains.
“If we continue to do that, going from block to block, speaking to community members, going to the stores, speaking to business owners, attending these meetings and continue to forge these relationships, I think we will build that trust back up again,” Hall said, adding, “We can’t do it ourselves. We need the public.”
Some activists at protests held across the country over the last few months following the deaths by George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers have targeted black cops with extra vitriol.
As a black officer, Hall said he feels accepted in the department though some residents with a dislike for law enforcement will ask him, “How could you wear that uniform? How could you be part of an organization like that?”
He said it doesn’t happen often but for him, it’s about understanding the lens those people are looking through and having them see the way he looks at it.
“I tell them that I’m here to protect and serve,” Hall said. “I’m here to make your life, people in this community’s lives, as good as possible.”
(0) comments
