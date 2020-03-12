Assemblyman Mike Miller presented his annual New York State Assembly Women of Distinction Awards on March 9.
The women Miller honored were co-founder of The Association of Mutual Help Unity and Solidariy, Inc. Arvelyn Batista, left, Beacon of Peace Vice President Deokie Jagdeo, Parent Coordinator from PS 97 The Forest Park School Amelia Joseph, Beacon of Peace Director of Public Relations Natalia Sasha Khan, Greater Ridgewood Youth Council Chief Operating Officer of Education and President-Elect of the Kiwanis Club of Ridgewood 3-2-1 Janine Mahon and Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan.
“There are women who make an impact every day through volunteerism, engaging with our youth, creating foundations and serving our community,” Miller said. “This year I honored six women in our community who have been trailblazers in their own way.”
