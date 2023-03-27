The NYPD is seeking two thugs for a gunpoint robbery at the GameStop store at 57-20 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood on Saturday afternoon.
Police said two men entered the store at 12:34 p.m., with one of them producing a firearm. The men took gaming consoles, games and approximately $400 in cash before fleeing.
No one was reported hurt.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identities or where whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
