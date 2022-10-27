Police in the 104th Precinct are asking the public’s help in identifying and locating the men who robbed a Rite Aid pharmacy in Ridgewood in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 .
According to the NYPD, the robbery took place at about 5:50 a.m. in the store at 55-60 Myrtle Ave. Police said three masked men, one brandishing a handgun, went behind the counter and removed Nicorette Gum and Plan B birth control pills worth nearly $3,400.
Police said one of the robbers struck a man on the arm with a bottle. No information was available as to the extent of any possible injuries. An NYPD spokesperson said in an email that the robbers fled southbound on Cypress Avenue in a Jeep.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
In response to an email, police said the incident is not considered part of a pattern at this time, and that the investigation is continuing.
The early-morning robbery does have some similarities to a pair of robberies that tool place on Sept. 29 within 17 minutes of each other at CVS pharmacies in Maspeth and Middle Village.
One took pace at 4:53 a.m. at 61-15 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth; the other at 5:10 at 79-60 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. In each of those robberies, four men, one brandishing a gun, stole nicotine patches and Plan B pills before fleeing in a white Chevrolet SUV.
