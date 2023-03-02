The evening shift at the 104th Precinct, with its station house in Ridgewood, recovered two guns in separate incidents this past week.
On Feb. 21, the precinct’s Twitter page said officers responding to a domestic violence call allegedly found the suspect in possession of a loaded ghost gun and made an arrest.
On the evening of Feb. 23, police were investigating an incident in Ridgewood in which a 17-year-old allegedly fired a gun at the intersection of Stanhope Street and Grandview Avenue.
The alleged shooter and an accomplice fled south to the subway station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues.
Police said they were apprehended while attempting to board an L train.
— Michael Gannon
