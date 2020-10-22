A reputed founding member of the Always Banging Kings street gang pleaded guilty to attempted assault in a 2017 knife attack at the White Castle in Elmhurst, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday.
Billy Lavayen, 34, of Corona is the last of six people to be prosecuted for the unprovoked attack, in which the victim was slashed, punched, kicked and beaten with a belt. Lavayen was on the run for nearly two years before being apprehended in November 2019, according to the DA.
The defendant faces seven and a half years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post release supervision.
“This was a vicious gang attack on a man who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Katz said. “I hope that today’s plea by the last of the defendants brings justice and a sense of closure to the victim, who thankfully survived.”
According to the charges, Lavayen and five others encountered a 34-year-old Astoria man at the White Castle on Queens Boulevard around 4 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2017. A female member of the group began to argue with the victim, then another woman pushed him. All six in the group then began to yell at the victim and Lavayen was handed a blade, which he used to slash the man, from his eyebrow down to his lip.
The DA said when the victim fell to the floor, with his hands clutching his bleeding face, the group of attackers began to punch and kick him again. One man in the group removed his belt and began beating him with it. Another threw a chair at him.
The brutalized victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where it took 30 stitches to close the gash. The knife attack left the man with permanent facial nerve damage.
The case was presented to a grand jury while Lavayen was on the run and he was indicted in 2017. He pleaded guilty last week before Queens Supreme Court Justice Steven Paynter, who set sentencing for Nov. 5.
Lavayen’s co-defendants included his cousin Jose, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty of gang assault in the first degree in 2018. The others who took part in the attack have been variously sentenced from a conditional discharge to up to five years in prison.
