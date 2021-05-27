At 8 a.m. on most mornings, Michael Parrella and his daughter Lillian can be found riding a tandem bike down 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, making sure, often with help from her friends, that all the barricades are in place to block off the designated 26 blocks dedicated to the popular Open Streets program that became permanent last year.
Besides helmets and orange safety vests to increase visibility, they take some extra consideration during their travels. “Nice and quiet,” Parrella reminds the kids as they move a barricade, which has tennis balls wedged onto the bottom of each leg to prevent the metal from loudly scraping on the pavement. “I want to show her how we can be involved in our community and serve a larger purpose,” said Parrella.
Despite its popularity and the “gold standard” the Jackson Heights iteration of the city’s Open Streets program is deemed to be by Department of Transportation officials, some residents have grievances regarding 34th Avenue.
The neighborhood group 34th Avenue Open Streets Compromise took to the street last Saturday with a group of about 125 residents of the area to make those concerns heard.
“We understand that a lot of people enjoy the open street and we’re not against it,” said Paola Peguero, one of the group’s organizers. “But it does need adjustments to work better for all the residents here.”
The group is calling for fewer hours, a shorter span of blocks and for vendors to not operate on the medians. The members also have concerns regarding emergency vehicles, noise, property values and events on the street, and they want a more comprehensive and inclusive survey to be done by the DOT.
Jennifer and Andy Blanco live on 34th Avenue, and the bedrooms of their two young children face the street.
“We hear the barricades being moved as people are going to work and as we sit down for dinner, we hear them being moved outside our dining room window and when I’m putting my daughter down for a nap or we’re reading a book, you know, the barricades,” said Andy Blanco.
“We very much want all voices to be heard,” said Jennifer Blanco, who feels that the DOT survey she received was “slanted” in a way that didn’t let her express her issues with the program. They worry, too, about their elderly parents moving the barricades to pull their cars up.
“Our main goal is to inform our neighbors, because when they’re informed of this, they give us their opinion of what they would do better with the Open Streets,” said Peguero.
The transformation of 34th Avenue has largely been driven by the residents since the start of the pandemic.
The 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition is the group of volunteers that handles the barricades and provides programming on the street, including Pilates, art classes and gardening projects. Around 40 volunteers, including Michael and Lillian Parrella, coordinate to move all the barricades morning and night.
“To make the street work, you have to do this magical dance between 8 and 8:05 on 26 blocks, and it goes from traffic to no traffic in minutes,” said Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo, one of the coalition’s founders and a candidate for the 34th Assembly District.
That group wants improvements along the route, too. O’Doherty-Naranjo doesn’t believe the avenue can rely solely on volunteers and she also wants better signage. Another of the coalition’s founders, Jim Burke, prioritizes safety around the many schools that line 34th Avenue. “I would like them to be well-protected with real infrastructure, not a moveable barricade,” said Burke, who also wants an interconnected network of Open Streets so one could eventually bike to Sunnyside or Corona or Flushing from Jackson Heights.
The avenue has also gained support from candidates running in upcoming elections. On Saturday, advocates for compromise marched, but on Sunday, mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia officially signed the petition for the Friends of Linear Park at the weekly farmers market. That group leads an ambitious effort to transform the space into a long urban park, the kind that sometimes are converted railways, like the High Line in Manhattan.
“We’re calling for better design,” said Weilai Rice, a member of the Friends of Linear Park and mother to a 5-year-old. “We’re not the ones to design it, we need resources from the city. The community together gives input and then we have a better space for everyone.”
Luz Maria Mercado, another member of the Linear Park group, has a 10-year-old and 13-year-old. “It feels great to let them go out into their neighborhood, be independent and go ride their bikes with friends and hang out on the avenue. Before this, I would never,” she said.
“This is like a lifetime opportunity for us to get the green space that our community needs,” said Mercado. “We are a community of immigrants. We deserve greenspace, too,” she said.
Ranna Zaman grew up in Jackson Heights and never could have imagined this version of 34th Avenue. “Going to Astoria Park or Flushing Meadows was like a special treat when my parents had time and could take us there,” she said. “And I want to see for the future, for everyone who lives here, something that we can have in our neighborhood so there’s access for everybody,” said Zaman.
City Council District 25 candidate Shekar Krishnan co-authored an op-ed with urban planner and professor Donovan Finn supporting the linear park idea and its potential to alleviate racial inequities in land use and green space.
Some residents are concerned about increasing property values and the threat of gentrification if 34th Avenue becomes a linear park. Finn feels that would not be the case.
“The other option is to maintain an inequitable status quo, which is a community that is wholly underserved for park space in which kids are dying by getting hit by cars. We have an opportunity here to make an incremental change,” said Finn. “One quarter of Jackson Heights is devoted to automobile streets. That is more than 30 miles of streets. We’re asking for one mile,” he said.
Members of 34th Avenue Open Streets Compromise are up against a band of residents who either support how the avenue is currently operating or want to push it to the next level with the linear park aspirations, and they’ve been working and meeting with city agencies and officials for months.
“The information has only been available to privileged people,” said Peguero of the group for compromise.
Carlos Cortes is the president of Section 4 of the Southridge Cooperatives in Jackson Heights, near Junction Boulevard. He says residents are concerned about litter, congestion and the possibility of people sleeping in the streets if benches are installed. He says that there was a lack of transparency and outreach. “The problem has been that we have not had a voice,” said Cortes.
The 34th Avenue Open Streets Compromise group says it has 1,400 signatures and counting for its petition. “We believe we are the majority, we just started organizing late,” said Peguero.
But hope for any scaling back seems far off. In fact, it could be the opposite as summer comes closer and pandemic restrictions ease. O’Doherty-Naranjo hopes to use the street to have graduation ceremonies and summer camp programs and her co-founder Burke imagines people will want to stay out even past 8 p.m.
“A lot of people are pushing for a linear park and if we get there, that would be wonderful,” said Burke. “I’ll leave the linear park for another day because I want to bring the whole neighborhood with me, I want as many people to sign on and understand how wonderful the safety component has already been.”
Before she started volunteering with her dad a year ago, Lillian Parrella didn’t even own a bike. Now, the two are “avid bikers,” said Michael Parrella. “Suddenly, it was this oasis right near us, it was a godsend. I felt instantly safer having her on 34th Avenue than anywhere else in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.