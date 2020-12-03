Volunteers who have twice lost a garden in Sunnyside that has been used to grow food for the needy are hoping that a new site can be found with the city’s cooperation.
The group Woodside Sunnyside Composting says it has grown almost 400 pounds of food in a plot in the Sunnyside Community Garden, located on 50th Street.
Volunteers say the city Parks Department has twice destroyed garden plots in recent weeks, infuriating the volunteers who have been growing fruit and vegetables for food pantries there since last spring.
“The Parks Department tore it apart,” said Benjamin Lucas, one of the main volunteers for Woodside Sunnyside Composting.
Volunteers were shocked as they walked into their community garden on Oct. 29 and saw Parks staff tipping over their pots and wooden boxes, which contained mainly fruits and vegetables and a few flowers.
Following the incident, the Parks Department released a statement, citing the reason for the removal of the beds as “contaminated soil on site” — a problem that could potentially affect other compost sites in the city. A study conducted by CUNY students determined that decades of gasoline emissions and dust from lead-based paint has contaminated much of the soil in the city.
Volunteers in the composting community replaced the beds and returned to gardening. Much to their dismay, on Nov. 12, the Parks Department returned and emptied their beds again.
“A group of us watched them do it all over again,” said Agnieszka Tuszynska, Lucas’ wife and founder of the group Woodside & Sunnyside For Racial Justice, in a post on the group’s Facebook page.
“None of the people following orders seemed to know why they’re doing it,” she continued. “The only thing the man overseeing it was able to offer in the way of rationale was: ‘You don’t have authorization.’”
Charisse Hill from the Parks Department said “sites of this kind (newly acquired) are commonly inspected for contamination; this is not unusual,” in response to a question about how contamination on the site was detected.
She also said the original site “is not a community garden.
“[I]t is a closed lot that is slated for reconstruction,” that the community has been using as a garden. She said the group therefore, will not be able to return to the original site.
Group members also said they were encouraged by the city to participate in existing programs rather than run the risk of contaminated soil.
But a new site could become available. There will be a virtual scoping meeting for Lt. Michael R. Davidson Playground on Dec. 16 to discuss the possibility of locating a new garden there. The playground is located on 30th Avenue at 50th Street.
Those wishing to joining the virtual meeting can register online at nycgovparks.org/reg/community-input-meetings/10350
In solidarity with Woodside Sunnyside Composting, other composting groups in Queens posted on social media about the incident, including a “guerrilla” garden in Sunnyside. In an Instagram post, the “guerrilla” group, often referred to by its sign “resistance is fertile,” encouraged their supporters to “contact city representatives to demand the Parks Department to revert the damage.”
Woodside Sunnyside Composting is looking for a new space to restart their community garden.
“We tested the soil of the public park and we would like to temporarily expand our pantry garden project,” Lucas said. But the group’s hope is to return to its original site once everything is resolved.
“It is a matter of racial and economic justice to allow public land to serve the needs of marginalized members of our community at a time of such great need,” said Tuszynska, “And if the ‘rules’ of the Parks Department dictate otherwise, despite no rational backing behind them, then those rules need to be changed immediately.”
But the Parks Department remained steadfast in its decision, stating that the site will remain closed until it is brought up to standards after renovation.
