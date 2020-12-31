This year began like many others in western Queens — elected officials and residents expressed opposition to capital projects, homeless shelters and many of President Trump’s policies. In short time, though, everyone’s minds turned to the devastating coronavirus pandemic, which is still presenting massive challenges throughout the borough and country today.
Life didn’t stop altogether due to the virus, however, and many fights were still fought — albeit they involved a lot of teleconferencing.
Here’s a look back at much of what made headlines in the western part of the borough during the first half of the year, with the remaining six months to follow next week.
January
A software glitch resulted in parking meters citywide refusing credit and debit cards for payment. It took more than a week to fix the error.
The city announced its intention to open a Safe Haven shelter for 70 chronically homeless people at 81-30 Baxter Ave., which received minimal opposition from community board members.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) dropped out of the race to replace former Borough President Melinda Katz, who in 2019 became the Queens district attorney. Van Bramer cited family circumstances in making the decision.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New York’s Eastern District announced it was investigating the lack of handicapped access to portions of the $41.5 million Hunters Point Library. The branch, though heralded as an architectural masterpiece, opened in 2019 following years of delay, but the Queens Library system was quickly sued after patrons with walking impairments were unable to access parts of it due to a lack of elevators or ramps. There has been no publicly known follow-up on the investigation as of this writing.
Queens jazz legend and former Corona resident Jimmy Heath, a saxophonist and composer who launched the jazz studies program at Queens College, died at his home in Georgia at age 93.
The MTA announced it had funded a feasibility study to look into adding passenger service to a freight-only rail line running from Bay Ridge and Sunset Park to Astoria. No results from the study have been announced.
A math teacher at Maspeth High School was fired from his post after being implicated in an alleged grade-fixing scheme.
Concerns over the MTA’s boroughwide bus redesign which would change existing bus routes and replace them with new ones in the hopes of speeding up commuters’ trips continued as elected officials, residents and the bus drivers’ unions said it would do little for those in so-called transit deserts, or areas with limited public transportation. A town hall in East Elmhurst drew over 100 people.
February
New York City residents, including two in Queens, were tested for the coronavirus but those tests came back negative. In only a matter of weeks, however, the neighborhoods of Corona and Jackson Heights were in the spotlight as cases in the heavily immigrant communities skyrocketed. Elmhurst Hospital was identified as a “battleground” site — the “epicenter of the epicenter” — as deaths rose and medical professionals struggled to keep up with the number of patients in need of ventilators. Queens would remain in national headlines for months.
Astoria resident and World War II veteran Luke Gasparre died at 95. Gasparre was a Purple Heart veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the French city of Metz from Nazi control. Oddly, though, it wouldn’t be his last time in the news during 2020.
Following protests from students and Chinese Americans, the Queens Library system removed a controversial photo exhibit about Tibet from the Elmhurst branch. Opponents said the exhibit, sponsored by the Chinese Consulate, hid the truth about living conditions in Tibet. Tibetans have fought for their independence from China, which for decades has claimed the state is a region of its country despite the natives’ claims of autonomy.
A federal judge upheld a ruling that developer Gerald Wolkoff violated U.S. copyright law when he had the iconic 5Pointz graffiti mural in Long Island City whitewashed in 2013. The ruling stated he didn’t wait for the proper permits before having the artwork, on a building he owned, painted over or giving the artists a chance to salvage their work.
Gov. Cuomo announced that congestion pricing, an initiative that would have tolled drivers entering Midtown or Downtown Manhattan in an effort to plug up the MTA’s budget deficit, was being put on hold by the Trump administration, which in November confirmed the program was still undergoing environmental reviews and would not launch for at least another two years.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) hosted a town hall, attended by dozens, in which she and other activists called for the legalization of sex work and cannabis.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, speaking at a forum in St. Albans, said bail reform was the reason crime had been increasing in the city, a claim disputed by activists favoring less incarceration.
Astorians protested against two eight-story buildings and called on Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), who voted for the development, to change his position.
Community Board 4 unanimously voted against a rezoning at 110-40 Saultell Ave. in Corona that would have allowed for a six-story, mixed-use building that would be a healthcare center with a community facility space. There has been no movement on the property since the vote.
March
A Far Rockaway Uber driver became the first confirmed Queens resident to contract Covid-19. In response to the virus’ quick spread, government officials ordered the shutdown of all businesses deemed nonessential — movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and many more — while restaurants were only allowed to do takeout or delivery. The latter restrictions, coupled with more announced by the city and state, crippled small businesses and resulted in many of them closing their doors for good. Schools also were shuttered for in-person learning.
Jackson Heights transgender activist Lorena Borjas died from the coronavirus. She came to the U.S. from Mexico to find a hormone specialist to make her transition and quickly became involved in activism, even more so after her 1994 arrest for fourth-degree criminal facilitation, for which she was pardoned by Cuomo in 2017. Among other things, she founded HIV testing programs for transgender sex workers and syringe exchange programs.
The developers behind the YourLIC proposal on Long Island City’s Anable Basin held a public workshop in the hopes of engaging the community and selling skeptics on the project, a mixed-use development on the waterfront where Amazon had formerly planned to build a second headquarters.
The St. Patrick’s Day for All Parade — an annual tradition on the streets of Sunnyside and Woodside — was held on March 1. It was one of the few that was allowed to take place, as the Manhattan one was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
April
As Covid-19 numbers continued to spike, restaurants began closing due to declining sales. Elsewhere, advocates and elected officials lobbied the state and federal governments to allow for the withholding of rent payments — especially for those in low-income housing.
Tenants citywide, but especially in western Queens, called for a rent freeze during the pandemic, which brought record unemployment numbers. Virtual events called on high-ranking politicians to lobby Cuomo and Trump to provide relief to renters. both the state and federal governments enacted eviction moratoriums, but some say they are not enough to help renters.
After a bill to legalize e-bikes and scooters failed in 2019, Cuomo and western Queens leaders struck a deal to make the vehicles street legal in the state budget. Immigrant and minority workers heavily rely on the vehicles for work. Under the law, people who drive them under the influence are not subject to the penalties imposed on those who drive while impaired behind the wheel of a car, unless there is a crash.
City Council leaders began the call for car-free streets to allow for social distancing, and the de Blasio administration obliged. In Jackson Heights and Corona, leaders called for 34th Avenue to be for bicyclists and pedestrians only — the program was popular among residents and there are now calls to make it permanent.
Bob Spring, an Astoria native and longtime owner of Modern Art Foundry who cast the beloved “Alice in Wonderland” sculpture in Central Park among countless other works, died at age 87 due to complications from the coronavirus.
May
Supporters of the Brooklyn Queens Connector, the proposed streetcar system known in western Queens vernacular and the Mayor’s Office as the BQX, said the economic recession caused by the coronavirus would not threaten the future of the project.
Elected officials, including state Attorney General Letitia James, warned that the borough’s western communities were more at risk of fraud and scams during the pandemic. At a virtual town hall, James warned the borough had seen a high number of consumer fraud cases — especially in immigrant communities such as Jackson Heights and Corona.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, which oversees churches in Queens, reopened houses of worship with limited capacity after shutting their doors and only offering virtual services since March. When coronavirus numbers began to resurge later in the year in certain areas, including in some parts of Queens, the state greatly limited capacity in churches and synagogues. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling stated that was not legal — codifying the ability to have more attendance at services, while the governor claimed the issue was moot.
The death of George Floyd Jr. at the hands of cops in Minneapolis ignited social justice protests throughout the country, including in Queens, with many calling for reforms and even the “defunding” of the New York City Police Department.
June
As coronavirus numbers fell throughout the state and city, Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio lifted some restrictions on businesses classified as nonessential. Specifically, restaurants were able to serve diners in outdoor seats and more retailers could reopen.
A fifth community meeting on YourLIC, the proposed mixed-use development along the Anable Basin, garnered concerns of housing density and affordability in Long Island City.
Cuomo declared Junteenth — which is celebrated every June 19 to honor the day the last state learned that slavery had been outlawed in the United States by President Lincoln — a state holiday. The move that was celebrated by Queens lawmakers.
Kenneth Adams was named the new president of LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City by the CUNY Board of Trustees.
The state primary elections were held, but because many voted via absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns, final results were unknown for weeks and not made official until July.
