Astoria Houses residents have not had an easy year.
Many of them went without gas service for nearly three months in late 2020. At the height of last December’s snowstorm, the heat and hot water failed throughout the 22-acre complex for several hours. The residents say such crises have been caused by decades of disinvestment.
That was the context that U.S. Rep Carolyn Maloney (D-Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn) entered as she rallied at the housing complex pushing a slate of different legislative proposals that would affect it.
Maloney, who officially began her 2022 re-election bid in March, joined with NYCHA residents and climate activists outside of the Astoria Houses Community Center last Friday, the day after Earth Day, to announce the introduction of the Public Housing Solar Equity Act, which she introduced, and highlight the need for the Green New Deal for Public Housing.
The congresswoman’s solar bill would ensure that when a public housing authority, such as NYCHA, sells or leases assets to private companies for the installation of solar panels, it will have to show in quantifiable terms how that sale or lease will financially benefit the residents and the authority’s budget.
“The private sector has come in and they’re putting solar roofs on, but the benefits of the solar roofs is going to ... profit. My bill says any profit of low-cost energy should go back into the development to help the people,” Maloney said.
The residents who joined Maloney in the press conference said that they were in favor of Maloney’s bill and the Green New Deal for Public Housing because they believe housing projects need all the funding streams they can get. But they also didn’t see either one solving the myriad of infrastructural and bureaucratic problems of the city’s NYCHA developments, particularly those in Astoria. NYCHA’s backlog of problems, including broken elevators, lead paint, pests and more have reportedly grown to hundreds of thousands of unmet complaints in recent years.
The Green New Deal for Public Housing, introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), is much grander in scope than the solar bill. It would fund sustainable retrofits that include needed repairs and do so in a way that would reduce carbon emissions from federally supported public housing.
The bill, of which Maloney is an original co-sponsor, would stagger the funding, investing up to $172 billion of improvements over 10 years.
Saundrea I. Coleman, an activist and resident of public housing in Manhattan who appeared in support of the bill with Maloney, said that the bill’s proposed funding stream, “is great, but it’s not all coming into New York. Then break it down over 10 years. I’m happy for whatever we get, but it’s still not enough.”
Another resident, who was not a part of the press conference and identified himself simply as Crarii, interrupted the proceedings for several minutes. He raised the poor conditions of the projects, and accused Maloney of showing up for a photo opportunity.
“You’re just saying green new deal, green new deal, and then trying to stick our faces on it,” he said.
“I think the gentleman pointed out there are many challenges. I’m here talking about Earth Day, the Green New Deal and the Solar Equity Act and we can bring it into this development and other developments,” Maloney said shortly after Crarii’s comments.
While the advocates welcomed the bills, they reiterated during the event that the housing development’s problems demand immediate attention.
Asked how to provide immediate relief for residents who need infrastructure repairs in the short term, Maloney said, “Immediately we’re moving in the right direction. Everyone knows it takes time. We have a new program here where we’re trying to get the apartments repaired, but the backlog is so long that it takes time.”
