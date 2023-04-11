Grasso makes it officials in DA's race

Retired judge and NYPD official George Grasso on Monday submitted about 9,500 signatures with the city Board of Elections, formally challenging Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a Democratic primary om June 27.
Katz filed nearly 23,000 signatures last week.
“I’m all in,” Grasso said in press conference Monday on the steps of Borough Hall, joined by people who he has worked with him over the last 30 years, as well as representatives of law enforcement organizations endorsing his candidacy.
“This is coming. This is happening,” he said. “And why am I doing this? I was the administrative judge right down the block. My term wasn’t up until Dec. 31, 2024. I’ll tell you why. We have crime wave in Queens right now. Crime in Queens is out of control under the tenure of Melinda Katz.”
Grasso also said he is gathering signatures to get on November’s general election ballot on a Public Safety third party line
“I’m not putting all my eggs in the Democratic basket, he said. “No matter what happens in June, I’m going to be on the ballot.”
Grasso, as he has since hitting the campaign trail, accused Katz of refusing to acknowledge increases in crime in the last two yeas, and said her office does not pursue public safety and quality-of-life prosecutions as aggressively as she could, even within the constraints of things like bail reform and a lack of discretion for judges as to the dangerousness of a defendant.
Quoting CompStat figures, Grasso said major crimes in Patrol Borough Queens South are up 40 percent in the last two years, and 68 percent in Queens North.
“Melinda Katz refuses to acknowledge that there is a problem.”
Among those endorsing Grasso were Yolanda Jimenez, former city commissioner to Combat Domestic Violence and former NYPD deputy commissioner for community affairs; and Herb Woods, former NYPD assistant Commissioner for the Department Advocate’s Office, which investigates and tries police misconduct cases.
Organizations backing him Monday included the Retired Transit Police Officers Association, the Superior Offers Association Retired, the Retired Lieutenants Association, New York 10-13 Association. Long Island Shields, Retired Police Association of New York and Retired Sergeants Association.
While taking questions, Grasso said he is not worried about running a law-and-order campaign four years after Democratic Socialist and now councilwoman Tiffany Cában (D-Astoria) very nearly beat Katz in a primary decided by less than 100 votes.
He said changes like bail reform and their impact had not been felt by the electorate as the have in the last four years.
“The political climate has changed,” he said.
The judge also challenged Katz to debate him “any time, anywhere to discuss the issues I’ve talked about and then some.”
Katz, in statement released last week, said her petitions — with five times the number of Democrats’ signatures needed — demonstrates “a high level of support from every corner of the borough.”
Katz cited her office’s efforts on combatting gangs and gun violence; domestic violence; and her conviction integrity unit that has overturned nearly 100 wrongful convictions.”
“This is hard work and serious work, but it’s very gratifying work and I am honored by the faith people continue to put in our office,” Katz said. “The fact that so many people signed these petitions reflects the effective work my office has done on these issues, and the fact that people want us to keep doing it,”
Katz has heavy support from labor unions, including 1199 SEIU, 32BJ/SEIU, the Uniformed Firefighters Association, Teamsters Local 831 Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association and the New York City Building Trades Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.