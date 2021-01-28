Of the 44 index crimes committed in Forest Hills and Rego Park in the 28-day period through Jan. 17, 25 were grand larcenies.
“Shoplifting grand larcenies have been the bane of our existence the last several weeks,” Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle last Thursday.
That’s true even though grand larcenies actually decreased from 29 to 25 compared to the same time frame last year, a 13.8 percent drop. “This command, traditionally the majority of our crime is grand larceny,” Cappelmann said.
Noting that unattended property being taken accounts for many grand larcenies, the commander said the problem is occurring for a variety of reasons.
“The close proximity to the subways, the economy is in tough times, the masks embolden people to commit things they wouldn’t ordinarily do,” Cappelmann said, adding that people being released early from prison due to Covid was also a factor.
Robberies decreased from six to four over the 28-day period. Cappelmann said arrests have been made related to three of the four incidents.
One man was shoplifting from Walgreens at 104-25 Queens Blvd. and pulled out a knife when he was confronted, only to be arrested a block away.
Another man attempted two robberies minutes apart on Austin Street. He didn’t get any money from a salon he entered but took some money from a Rite Aid soon after. “We were unable to get him that day but we have since apprehended him,” Cappelmann said, noting the suspect was arrested four days later.
The man was responsible for other crimes on Fresh Pond Road in the 104th Precinct in December and was charged in a total of four incidents, according to Cappelmann.
In an incident still under investigation, a man got out of his vehicle, walked over to an elderly woman and ripped the bag off her arm before fleeing.
“I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” Cappelmann said, adding that he hopes an arrest is coming soon.
Crime has dropped 6.4 percent overall in the 28-day period through Jan. 17 compared to the same stretch in 2020.
Burglaries dropped from six to four, felony assaults increased from three to seven, and rapes went from one to zero. There were no murders in either period.
Vehicle thefts increased from two to four, though there were none in the seven-day period ending Jan. 17.
The commander said there has been a lot of emphasis on educating residents about leaving cars running or forgetting to take the keys or key fobs out.
“Based on what I’m seeing, they are doing that,” Cappelmann said.
