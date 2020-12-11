Gov. Cuomo announced Friday that 346,000 doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York State the week of Dec. 21.
Those are in addition to the 170,000 Pfizer doses arriving in the coming days.
“The vaccine is coming and we’re ready to administer it,” Cuomo said, calling it “the weapon that ends the war.”
The question of what would happen if the virus mutates also was addressed during Cuomo’s press briefing.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state has been in touch with the World Health Organization,.
“The virus has always a little bit of a mutation. That’s very common with viruses but we have not seen that anywhere, whether here in the United States or anywhere globally,” he said, adding that if the virus significantly mutates, that would have to be addressed regarding the vaccine.
Cuomo also repeated statements that a public education campaign will be launched to encourage people to take the vaccine and as well as outreach for black, brown and poor communities that have higher death rates and higher infection rates.
The state’s draft plan determining distribution, released in October, includes healthcare workers in patient-care settings, long-term care facility workers who regularly interact with residents and most at-risk long-term care facility patients receiving the vaccine first.
