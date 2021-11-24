Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video firing a gun out of the sunroof of a black sedan last Thursday on the Jackie Robinson Parkway. The vehicle was heading westbound near Exit 6 and Forest Park around 3:45 p.m. The shooter’s extended arm is just visible in this screenshot.
The person fired two rounds while another individual continued driving, police said. No victims were identified and no injuries were reported in relation to the shooting.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals connected with the reckless endangerment incident, which occurred within the 102nd Precinct.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
