The city revealed design plans for a $4.6 million renovation of Gorman Playground in East Elmhurst last Thursday.
“Poor planning in the past limited Jackson Heights and East Elmhurst park space, so caring for the parks and playgrounds we have there is critical,” said Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria).
The park stretches from 25th to 30th avenues north to south and from 84th to 85th streets.
The goal of the project is to reconstruct the children’s play area to better accommodate play and recreation. Work will include the installation of new play equipment for children ages 5 to 12, swings, a spray shower, game tables and benches.
In addition, new asphalt pathways and plantings will be installed to enhance the playground’s landscape.
“We’re thrilled to present these designs to local residents and we are eager to restore this playground for the enjoyment of East Elmhurst’s children and families,” said city Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.
The project is funded with $4.6 million secured by Constantinides and construction is anticipated to begin in the fall.
“The creative design unveiled today for Gorman Playground could not have been developed without the extensive and valuable input of residents of the surrounding community,” said Borough President Donovan Richards. “Thanks to their valuable ideas and feedback, their kids will soon be able to enjoy a playground that has been transformed into a top-quality recreational space that will delight East Elmhurst’s children for decades to come.”
First named Jackson Heights Model Playground, the site was renamed to honor civic leader Denis Gorman shortly after his death in 1963.
He was directly involved in the development of the playground, served as chairman of the Youth Activities Committee and built 20 Little League baseball fields in five months. He also served as Democratic district leader of Jackson Heights.
